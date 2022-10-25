National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 129,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $1.72. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.77% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

