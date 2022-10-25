National Bank of Canada FI Sells 138,387 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,387 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Twilio were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 41.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,617,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,398,000 after purchasing an additional 772,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Down 1.9 %

TWLO opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $90.56. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $363.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.