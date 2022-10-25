National Bank of Canada FI Sells 149,754 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,754 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDE opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

