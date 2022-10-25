National Bank of Canada FI Sells 555,989 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555,989 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,756.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,662,000 after buying an additional 1,013,413 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,070,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 552,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after buying an additional 287,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.