National Bank of Canada FI Sells 79,998 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79,998 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CDW were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $164.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.34. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

