National Bank of Canada FI Sells 921 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 30.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $208,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SPSC opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
