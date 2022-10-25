National Bank of Canada FI Sells 969 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Qualys were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 8.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Qualys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 11.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 21.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.64. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

