National Bank of Canada FI Takes $94,000 Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $294.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

