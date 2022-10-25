National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,789 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

