National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 274,439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 85.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 98,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National HealthCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 104.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 20.5% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $917.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $76.82.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $271.36 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

