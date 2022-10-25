National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. Barclays raised their target price on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYE opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in National Vision by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,145,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 104,135 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in National Vision by 37.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 195,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in National Vision by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at about $122,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

