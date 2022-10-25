Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,194 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navient were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Navient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.8% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

