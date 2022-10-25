NBC Bancorp (OTC:NCXS) Stock Price Up 8.9%

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Rating) rose 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

NBC Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14.

About NBC Bancorp

(Get Rating)

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

Read More

