NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on NTST. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

