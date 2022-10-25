Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,958 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,001.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

