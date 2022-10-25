Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.09 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

