Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.