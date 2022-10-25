Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.76. 2,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 21,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

NEXXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nexi in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nexi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

