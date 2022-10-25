NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Trading Down 2.9%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. 6,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 31,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative net margin of 77.53% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlat stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ:NXPL Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp owned 0.23% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors.

