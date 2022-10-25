Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Given New C$9.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$9.75 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

