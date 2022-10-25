Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Raymond James

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.17.

NOK opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,510,000 after buying an additional 17,803,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 235.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,589,000 after buying an additional 12,198,025 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 77,792,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,441 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 39,333.9% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,943,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

