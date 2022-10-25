NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

NOEJ opened at €14.79 ($15.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.24 million and a PE ratio of 11.15. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €13.15 ($13.42) and a 1-year high of €38.32 ($39.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

