NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NVE Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.15. NVE has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NVE by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NVE by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

