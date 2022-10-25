OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Shares Down 7.5%

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 1,108,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,136,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

OceanPal Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

OceanPal Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanPal

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OceanPal stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Veriti Management LLC owned about 2.84% of OceanPal at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanPal

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

Read More

