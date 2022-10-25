Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Olin were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 169.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OLN stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.