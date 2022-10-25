Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) versus Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Head to Head Comparison

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) and Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olympic Steel and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olympic Steel $2.31 billion 0.13 $121.05 million $12.52 2.08 Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 1.85 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Olympic Steel has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olympic Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Olympic Steel and Greenwave Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

Olympic Steel has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Olympic Steel shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Olympic Steel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Olympic Steel and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympic Steel 5.35% 34.19% 14.80% Greenwave Technology Solutions N/A -159.52% -90.81%

Summary

Olympic Steel beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts, as well as stainless steel and aluminum plates, sheets, angles, rounds, flat bars, tubing and pipe, and prime tin mill products. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, shearing, roll forming, shape correction, surface improvement, blanking, tempering, plate burning, and stamping as well as offers value-added processing of saw cutting, laser cutting, beveling, threading, and grooving services. In addition, the company provides shot blasting, grinding, edging, and polishing; bending, drilling, milling, tapping, boring, and sawing metal; machining, welding, assembly, and painting of component parts. Further, the company process metals to specified lengths, widths, shapes, and surface. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, agriculture equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service, commercial appliances, and electrical equipment as well as military vehicles and equipment, general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc., operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc. It is involved in the purchasing and selling processed and unprocessed scrap metals to steel mills and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia.

