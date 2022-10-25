Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Shares Down 0.1%

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 13,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 52,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Omega Alpha SPAC Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEG. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Alpha SPAC by 13.7% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 415,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC by 337.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 396,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 305,663 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Omega Alpha SPAC by 576.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 292,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 249,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $2,750,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Alpha SPAC Company Profile

Omega Alpha SPAC does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

