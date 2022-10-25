ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

