ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) versus Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Head to Head Comparison

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -53.75% -78.89% -25.11% ON Semiconductor 22.60% 41.43% 20.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arteris and ON Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $37.86 million 4.48 -$23.38 million ($0.91) -5.70 ON Semiconductor $6.74 billion 4.20 $1.01 billion $3.86 16.93

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.0% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Arteris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arteris and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 ON Semiconductor 1 6 21 1 2.76

Arteris currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 330.31%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $73.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Arteris on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

