Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
