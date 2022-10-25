Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

