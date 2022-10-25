OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 82,558 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,787,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $257.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $171,198.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,003.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $84,003.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $171,198.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,003.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,531 shares of company stock worth $300,182. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

