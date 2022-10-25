Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $85.93 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $439,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $439,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,617. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 424,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

