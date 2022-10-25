Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,646,000 after acquiring an additional 440,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,052,000 after acquiring an additional 449,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,357,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 58.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

