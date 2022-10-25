Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.93. 1,600,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,781% from the average session volume of 32,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Osiris Acquisition Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $194,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

