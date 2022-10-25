OTR Global Upgrades Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to “Mixed”

OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

NYSE GOOS opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

