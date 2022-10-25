Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.86. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.59 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owl Rock Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Enstar Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,502 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $25,424,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 63.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,789,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth about $19,056,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,901,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,470 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.