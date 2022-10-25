Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

