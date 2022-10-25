Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,789,000 after buying an additional 296,913 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

