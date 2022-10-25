Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.82. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.35 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at $356,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

