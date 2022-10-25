Par Pacific (PARR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Par Pacific Stock Down 0.0 %
PARR stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.96.
PARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
