Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $23,877.90 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $23,877.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,749.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average of $122.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

