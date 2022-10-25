Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

NYSE:PEB opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.70%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 165.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 285,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

