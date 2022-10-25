Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 6,322 Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $23,707.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,352,056 shares in the company, valued at $31,320,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 24,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $92,610.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 28,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $106,120.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,200 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 4,694 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $17,649.44.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,909 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $56,057.84.

On Monday, October 10th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 1,977 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $7,413.75.

On Friday, October 7th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 27,207 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $104,202.81.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 1,883 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $7,061.25.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,268 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $46,005.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 9,300 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $34,875.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVL. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,536,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

