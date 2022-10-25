PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 3,900 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $28,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,708,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,956,791.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $51,660.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $16,491.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $36,300.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $14,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $38,425.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $34,180.20.

On Friday, October 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $33,726.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

PRT opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.29. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 85.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

