Pfizer (PFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY22 guidance at $6.30-6.45 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $6.30-$6.45 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFE opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $255.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Pfizer by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,602,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,056,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,104 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

