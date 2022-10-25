PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) traded down 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 36,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

PharmaCielo Stock Down 9.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

