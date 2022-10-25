Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.