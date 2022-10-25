Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Trading Down 0.8%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.26. 13,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 28,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTG has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Portage Biotech Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $106.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.22. Equities analysts expect that Portage Biotech Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

Featured Articles

