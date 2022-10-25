Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Trading Down 0.8%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.26. 13,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 28,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
PRTG has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $106.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.63.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.
