Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Poshmark and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 13 0 0 2.00 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

Poshmark presently has a consensus target price of $16.21, suggesting a potential downside of 8.63%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 580.27%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Poshmark.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Poshmark has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Poshmark and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -17.12% -14.24% -9.55% Grove Collaborative N/A N/A -10.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Poshmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and Grove Collaborative’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $326.01 million 4.27 -$98.33 million ($0.75) -23.65 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Poshmark.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Poshmark on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

