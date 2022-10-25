Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Trading 1.8% Higher

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.57. 29,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 20,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (XPDIU)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.